Tuyisenge: Yanga SC set to unveil ex-Gor Mahia striker

The Jangwani giants have promised their fans to anticipate a huge surprise when they celebrate Mwananchi Week on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have promised a major and final signing when they celebrate Wiki ya Mwananchi on Sunday.

The Jangwani giants have already signed Michael Sarpong, Yacouba Sogne, Carlos Stenio Fernandes Guimaraes do Carmo ‘Carlinhos’ and Waziri Junior but according to GSM Director Hersi Said, the giants will unveil Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge on Sunday.

Tuyisenge is a free agent having parted ways with Petro Atletico of Angola, a club he joined from Kenyan champions in 2019.

“We have a big surprise for our fans, and it will happen on Sunday, we will close our transfer activities with a big signing [of striker], we want our fans to be ready for the signing,” Said is quoted saying by Sokaletu.

“The striker is none other than Jacques [Tuyisenge], we will unveil him on Sunday, so our fans must come in large numbers to see the unveiling ceremony, it is a big surprise for them.

“Last season, Yanga fans suffered a lot because we did not have strikers to give us the goals, but this time around we have signed quality strikers, we have beefed up our squad and are confident of doing well in the new season.”

The striker left K'Ogalo for Angola in 2019, after helping them to win three league titles during his three-year stint.

Despite his exit, the Rwandan international stated K'Ogalo will remain part of his heart as he left to join the Angolan side.

Tuyisenge arrived at Gor Mahia in January 2016 and became a regular goalscorer for the giants. He managed to score 50 goals for the team and was one of the best strikers in the division.

Coincidentally, his former team Gor Mahia are hunting the services of his teammate in the national team, Patrick Sibomana.

Sibomana was among the 14 players released by Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) after the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 24-year-old had scored six goals in the Mainland League in favour of the 27-time league champions, but his contract was not extended as Timu ya Wananchi felt they needed a better player in the offensive position.