Tusker will face Fifa wrath and pay dearly for tapping Kibwana - Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula

The Kakamega-based chair claims the 28-year-old did not get a release letter and that he had an active contract with them

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker tapped up their player Shami Kibwana.



On Tuesday, Kibwana signed with the Brewers to become their newest player, but his move has started to attract controversy after claims made by his former club.

Shimanyula has threatened he will report the Ruaraka-based club to Fifa for allegedly tapping up the midfielder who has a running contract with Homeboyz.



The midfielder is among the players who traveled for a Caf Champions League game against Arta Solar 7 on Sunday.

The accusation of player tapping

"They have stolen my player and have taken him to Djibouti. He is a player I have been all along looking for, only to learn that Tusker have him," Shimanyula told Goal.



"Shami [Kibwana] has a running contract and was never given a release letter from us. I have contacted Obiny Tusker CEO [Charles Obiny] and he has begged that I should let them finish the Champions League game first. I have categorically told him that if they make the mistake of playing him, they will see the fire from us.



"They better fill the position with another player, and not Kibwana. Tusker should not look down upon Kakamega Homeboyz because we are a small team. I am writing a letter to Obiny and copying it to the Football Kenya Federation over the matter.





"I am shocked that most Kenyans do not know the laws governing football, especially transfers. How can a team move to take a player with a running contract to go and play in Djibouti?

Article continues below

"This is a player we have been waiting to see at the training pitch only to learn that he is Djibouti-bound. Tusker must stop this habit of tapping up players [every window], they did it against Vihiga United and they have now done it against us [Homeboyz], and we will not let this pass until justice prevails.

"They always want to use shortcuts to sign players, we will follow the law and report them to Fifa, and I want to warn them against using the player [Kibwana] in Djibouti, if they do they will face more problems.

"I am using my money, not like them who depend on money from alcohol [Tusker are sponsored by East African Breweries Limited]. That is like they have money they get easily, I am not getting my money easily as compared to them. I will show them what they have never seen.



"Player tapping is very wrong. I was looking for my player only to read on Goal.com he has left for Djibouti. I am shocked that one can tap a player and travel with him, a star who still has a running contract until the end of this year with us.



"Had Kibwana's contract been within two months or three months of expiring, they would have negotiated with him."



Other players who have been signed by Tusker include, Brian Bwire, Dan Sakari, Teddy Osok, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim.