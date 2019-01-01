Tusker unveil squad for pre-season training in Tanzania

The Brewers will play four friendly matches while in Dar es Salaam to gauge the new signings

FC are set for a pre-season tour of to shape up the team ahead of the new season.

The Brewers will leave for the neighbouring country on Saturday where they are scheduled to play a number of build-up matches which will help coach Robert Matano to try and test some of the new players.

New signing George Odhiambo has been included in the travelling party, but Humphrey Mieno is missing out owing to personal commitments.

The team is set to face Biashara FC on Monday, tackle Gwambina FC on Friday, entertain Police FC on Saturday before winding up their tour with a date against Alliance Sports Club on Sunday (August 18).

"Tusker FC’s Tanzania preseason tour 2019 has been confirmed, with the Brewers set for four fixtures in Musoma and Mwanza ahead of the new season campaign in September.

"The Brewers will depart to Musoma later on Saturday," read the post on Tusker's official portal.

Here is the full list of the players who will travel;

Goalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Emery Mvuyekure, Michael Wanjala.

Defenders: Marlon Tangauzi, Sammy Meja, Hillary Wandera, Vincent Ngesa, Gabriel Wandera, Eric Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Odhiambo.

Midfielders: Peter Nzuki, Michael Madoya, Apollo Otieno, Kevin Okoth, Eric Zakayo, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Mario Kakai, Faraj Ominde, Sydney Ochieng.

Forwards: George Odhiambo, Timothy Otieno and David Majak.