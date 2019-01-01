Tusker return to Kenya after calling off pre-season tour of Tanzania

The Brewers had planned to play four friendly matches but have been forced to cancel their schedule

Eleven-time Kenyan champions have been forced to cancel their tour to , Goal can exclusively reveal.

The Brewers had set a one-week pre-season camp in Musoma and Mwanza, where they were scheduled to play four matches.

However, the side played only one game against Biashara FC on Monday and won by a solitary goal scored by Jackson Macharia.

The matches against Gwambina FC, Police FC and Alliance Sports Club have bounced and as a result, the team's stay in the neighbouring country has been brought to an abrupt end.

Article continues below

"We are on our way back to Nairobi, the remaining matches have been called off. The teams were unavailable due to unavoidable circumstances," Tusker's Media Liaison officer Diana Yonah told Goal.

Coach Robert Matano will now have to find a way of testing his charges and trying several combinations ahead of the new season that will kick off on August 30.

Last week, the team announced the capture of winger George Odhiambo and midfielder Humphrey Mieno to boost the team and increase their chances of winning the 2019/20 season.