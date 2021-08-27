Tusker raid Namungo & Ken Gold for Kirenge, Joshua

The Brewers are strengthening for a busy 2021/22 campaign whereby they will be competing domestically and abroad

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC have completed the signing of Tanzanian duo Ibrahim Joshua and Kalos Protus Kirenge from Tanzania outfits Ken Gold FC and Namungo FC respectively.

The Ruaraka based charges will be representing Kenya in the Caf Champions League next season, and it is the reason why coach Robert Matano is strengthening. The duo has signed a two-year contract with the champions.

'It would be amazing to win the league in first season'

Kirenge has set eyes on helping the Brewers to successfully defend the league while Joshua, who scored 21 goals in 19 matches in all competitions for his former team stating he has already settled.

"I am really pleased to have joined the team. This is another step in the right direction in my career because this is a bigger challenge in a new league," Kirenge told the club's official portal.

"I am looking forward to the next two years at the club and my target is to do the best for the team and help them move another step. It would be amazing to win the league in my first season."

For Joshua, it is all about scoring, "I have felt at home since the first day I arrived here and I can’t wait to get started. The people are warm and my new teammates have welcomed me in a great manner. I look forward to continuing my scoring form with the club."

More signings on the way

On Thursday, Tusker confirmed the signing of defender Charles Momanyi from Gor Mahia on a two-year deal.

Article continues below

Club's chairman Dan Aduda has now confirmed more signings are on the way for the Matano-led side who won the league for the first time since 2016, which is their 12th top-tier title.

"We are glad to be making two other quality additions to the squad. Kirenge played in the CAF Confederation Cup last season and that experience will be vital for us. It is also a great thing for the team that we are adding in another great goal poacher."

His sentiments were echoed by CEO Charles Obiny, "These are players who we have had an eye on for a while and the coach has been very precise about getting them on board. We are optimistic that they will be a great addition to the team."