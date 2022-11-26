Tunisia vs Australia: Lineups & LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as Tunisia and Australia face one another

Tunisia held onto a goalless draw against dark horses Denmark in the opening game of their World Cup campaign. Australia on the other hand were convincingly beaten 4-1 by France in their first fixture.

This is only the 2nd time Australia is facing African opposition in the World Cup. In general, their record in the tournament doesn't favour them, with the Socceroos losing 6 of their last 7 games and conceding 18 goals in the process.

While Tunisia are unbeaten in their last 2 World Cup games, they have only won once in their last five matchday 2 fixtures in the tournament. However, their dominant performance against Denmark would certainly provide them with the morale boost to overcome this unfavourable trend.

Tunisia vs Australia confirmed lineups

Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Sliti, Msakni, Jebali

Australia XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Karacic; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

Tunisia vs Australia LIVE updates

Tunisia's and Australia's upcoming fixtures

Tunisia will next face France on Wednesday, 30th November in what could be a crucial game for their qualification hopes. Australia will matchup against Denmark on the same day in what could be their final game of the tournament.