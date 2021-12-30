Tunisia's Afcon 2021 squad: Manchester United's Hannibal and Arsenal's Rekik included

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mjebri and Arsenal defender Omar Rekik have been included in Tunisia's final 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Carthage Eagles are chasing their second Afcon title since their maiden glory in 2004 and they are in Group F with Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

Rekik is yet to get a chance to play for Mikel Arteta's side this season, but he dazzles for Arsenal U23s with 11 league appearances under his belt so far this season.

Hannibal is also yet to play for Manchester United first-team this campaign but he made his Premier League debut in May during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saint-Etienne’s Wahbi Khazri is among the regular players who made the cut alongside Al Arabi’s Youssef Msakni and Al-Ittifaq’s Naim Sliti.

They recently finished as runners-up at the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup after they lost 2-0 to eventual winners Algeria at the end of extra-time.

Full Squad.

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Esperance, Tunisia), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir, Tunisia), Ayman Dahmen (Sfaxien, Tunisia), Ali Jemal (Stade Tunisien, Tunisia).

Defenders: Dylan Bronn (Metz, France), Montassar Talbi (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Bilel Ifa (Club Africain, Tunisia), Oussama Haddadi (Malatyaspor, Turkey), Omar Rekik (Arsenal, England), Mohamed Drager (Nottingham Forest, England), Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance, Tunisia), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek, Egypt), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly, Egypt), Ali Abdi (Caen, France).

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance, Tunisia), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Ellyes Skhiri (Cologne, Germany), Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance, Tunisia), Seif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont, France), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby, Denmark). Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United, England), Firas Ben Larbi (Ajman, UAE), Wahbi Khazri (Saint Etienne, France), Hamza Rafia (Standard Liege, Belgium), Naim Sliti (Al-Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia).

Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek, Egypt), Yoann Touzghar (Troyes, France), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi, Qatar).