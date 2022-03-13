Thomas Tuchel has promised to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government because of his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich's assets were frozen and limitations have been imposed on how much the club can spend, but the Russian oligarch is trying to sell the Blues this month.

What has been said?

Tuchel was asked if he plans on leaving the club amid the difficulty, but he has vowed to stay put for the time being.

"There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season. Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change," he told reporters.

"But as you know the situation is clear, the club's for sale, and hopefully it will go through to sort things out and give us a perspective.

"But it's pure speculation and I have no further information than you already have. And that's what I meant with day by day, which is anyway a good way to live your life, and now we are forced to do it because there are some circumstances we cannot influence.

"At some point it's not so nice because we have no strings to pull and no actions to do to help.

"But on the other side it gives you the freedom to focus on what we can influence, and this is our performances and to show the spirit.

"Because of course the focus is on the first tgeam, our players and me and the first team of Chelsea.

"But Chelsea is much more than the first team of the Premier League. It's a massive club, massive club with huge tradition. And there are hundreds of people who I'm pretty sure worry more than our players and staff, me included.

"And for them it's important that we show the spirit and give them a bit of a distraction, some hope and show what we are about, and we are about football because we love the game."

Man Utd monitoring Tuchel

The German coach has been linked with the head coach job at Manchester United this week.

The Daily Mail reports the Old Trafford club are eyeing him to take over as permanent boss.

Ralf Rangnick will step down from the position at the end of the season and they could reach out to the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach to make the switch.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are also being considered for the post.

Rangnick was asked this week if he believes Tuchel could join United, but he was reluctant to discuss the topic.

"Yes, Thomas Tuchel is a top manager, yes I know him well, yes he was a player of mine, yes he took his first job as a coach in Stuttgart when I was the head coach," he said.

"He is the manager of Chelsea right now. They’re third and still in the Champions League. There are issues now around the ownership of this club, so to speculate about him being a candidate for the job here in the summer doesn’t make sense."

