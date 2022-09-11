Tuchel sacking can be 'positive' for Pulisic, claims USMNT boss Berhalter

Christian Pulisic has been told by United States coach Gregg Berhalter that Thomas Tuchel’s sacking at Chelsea could be considered “positive”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star has been restricted to just 155 minutes of Premier League football this season, starting just once in all competitions. There has, however, been more change in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, with Tuchel being replaced by former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

WHAT THEY SAID: Berhalter has said of the potential for Pulisic to get more game time under a new manager: “I’m not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was included from the off in Tuchel’s final Premier League game in charge of Chelsea – a 2-1 derby victory over London rivals West Ham – but he has been struggling for consistency.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That will be a source of concern to Berhalter, who is counting down the days until his squad open up their 2022 World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Chelsea will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday, when playing host to Red Bull Salzburg, with Potter preparing to take charge of his first game at the helm.