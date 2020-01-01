Tuanzebe may be the centre-back Man Utd needed & Solskjaer deserves credit for PSG tactics, says Berbatov

An ex-Old Trafford favourite was impressed by the returning defender's display in Europe and delighted to see the Red Devils boss outfox Thomas Tuchel

Axel Tuanzebe may be the centre-back needed and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for his tactics against , says Dimitar Berbatov.

United built on a confidence-boosting 4-1 victory against Newcastle in the last weekend by beating PSG at Parc des Princes in the .

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils get off to the best possible start in Group H, with Solskjaer opting to start with a back three in the absence of club captain Harry Maguire.

More teams

Tuanzebe returned to the fold after a 10-month injury-enforced absence alongside Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, with summer signing Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka deployed slightly further up the pitch as wing-backs.

World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe toiled in vain to find a way past Tuanzebe over the course of the 90 minutes, as the 22-year-old seized his opportunity to shine with both hands on Europe's biggest stage.

His man of the match display drew praise from his manager and United legend Rio Ferdinand, who insisted the defender should now be considered undroppable ahead of Saturday's crucial showdown with .

Berbatov felt his old club made a mistake by failing to bring in a new central defender in the summer transfer window, but he now believes that Tuanzebe could be the man to solve their issues at the back.

The former United striker told Betfair: "I thought Alex Tuanzebe was excellent in defence, for his age he showed so much maturity and strength.

"He didn't look intimidated or afraid of the huge names he had to defend, and a game like this will give him confidence.

"He has made the case for himself that he should play more. It's only one game but he appears to have all the qualities of a great defender - speed and strength, along with a cool head.

"I said in pre-season that United needed a centre back, but maybe all along Alex has been there, and he is a strong candidate to be first choice."

Berbatov went on to praise Solskjaer for getting the better of PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, before warning the Red Devils not to get too carried away by the result in and to focus on one game at a time as the season progresses.

"It was a tactical battle in Paris and Ole came out on top. The media criticised Ole when results were bad, so they should give him credit when things are going well," he added.

"The players, of course, play a huge role, but Ole has set them up and got them ready. He prepared them mentally and physically, and helped them to break down PSG man by man.

Article continues below

"They did the job perfectly, and got the result they deserved. At the same time, United shouldn't get ahead of themselves. Don't think about big targets, just take every game as it comes.

"If Ole keeps them steady, rotates the team correctly, and they concentrate, they can win more games. Edinson Cavani will be a big addition when he is ready also.

"Everyone has been spot on in the last couple of games and this must continue."