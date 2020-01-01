Tshishimbi: Yanga SC midfielder finally extends stay with long-term deal

The Congolese box-to-box player has ended transfer speculation by committing to stay at the Jangwani Street giants

Young Africans (Yanga SC) skipper Papy Tshishimbi has penned a two- year contract extension with the club.

The latest deal brings to an end speculation concerning the future of the Congolese box-to-box midfielder, whose initial contract with Yanga was about to expire.

According to reports posted on the club’s social media page, Tshishimbi's contract extension was facilitated by one of the club’s sponsors GSM.

The club’s main kit suppliers had already disclosed they will sign any player from anywhere, as recommended by the technical bench.

According to Daily News, rumours had surfaced earlier that Tshishimbi was on the verge of leaving the club and join their traditional rivals Simba SC, but the midfielder always maintained his contract at Yanga is still valid and urged people to ignore hearsay.

Speculation that Tshishimbi will cross the line to join city rivals had been going on for a long time, especially when he was heard saying he would like to play alongside Simba’s midfielder Jonas Mkude.