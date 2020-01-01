Tshishimbi: Simba SC target given Yanga SC ultimatum over contract extension

The midfielder is currently a free agent and is hesitating to commit his future to Wananchi

Congolese midfielder Papy Tshishimbi has until Wednesday, August 5 to make up his mind on whether he will extend his stay at Yanga SC beyond this season or not.

The Wananchi skipper is currently a free agent after his contract with the club expired on Friday, July 31. Reports from indicate the midfielder was offered a $30,000 bonus to extend his stay at the club by a further two years, but the player is holding out for $50,000 before committing.

"We gave him 14 days to make up his mind whether he is staying or not," Yanga SC secretary-general Simon Patrick told Mwanaspoti.

"That period elapses on Wednesday next week; if by the time he will decide not to sign the contract then we will have no option but to let him leave since we cannot force him to stay.

"We will focus on other issues that are important for the team and let him be."

The lawyer has also pointed out the player has not been given the sign-on fee as some people claim.

"We have presented our offer to the player and yes, we have asked him to extend his stay by two years," Patrick continued.

"The club will only deposit the money in his account when an agreement has been reached. But as it stands, we have not paid him a dime.

"After the end of the 14 days, we will make our decision depending on what Tshishimbi will decide."

Tanzania Mainland Champions Simba SC and the 2014 champions Azam are yearning for the services of the 30-year-old to bolster their squads for the new season.

The Jangwani side are reportedly ready for life without Tshishimbi as they are targeting the services of AS Vita midfielder Mukoko Tonombe, who is reportedly keen on a move to Tanzania.

In an earlier interview, Tshishimbi, who missed most of the league matches when the top-flight resumed on June 13 owing to injury, stated he does not know where he will play next season and left everything to God to decide.

"If I will be at Yanga for next season, I don’t know, I only leave that to God," Tshishimbi said.

"I have not seen any contract from the club to sign, I am shocked to hear the club bosses saying they have tabled an offer for me to sign, I have not seen it and it is not good for a club like Yanga to lie to the public.

"If you are talking about a contract which involves two people, you don’t talk it in the media but discuss it as two parties, so I am not sure why Yanga officials are discussing my issue with them in the media, I only leave everything to God to decide where my future will be for next season."