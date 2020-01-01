Tshishimbi makes U-turn, ready to sign for Yanga SC after being released

The defender has reportedly reached out to the Jangwani-based club to sign a short-term deal just days after being released

Defender Papy Tshishimbi has reportedly returned to Young Africans (Yanga SC) seeking to sign a short-term deal with the club.

His latest move comes just three days after he was among the 14 players fired by the Jangwani Street-based club, who are in the middle of a restructuring process ahead of the new season.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo defender has shocked many by his latest decision, which also comes after he refused to sign a contract offered to him by the club.

More teams

Tshishimbi has now confirmed his readiness to sign the deal and will even take lower pay, and not what he was demanding to be added to the contract he turned down.

“He has asked to come back and sign a Tsh60million deal and not Tsh80million contract which he was earlier asking for before the club moved to release him,” a source, who did not want to be named, is quoted by Sokaletu.

“He has now agreed to end the impasse and sign the deal, he has followed the club officials and told them his readiness to sign the deal he was being offered, and he has also dropped the condition he had given to the club to give him a car.”

Tshishimbi was among the players let go by the club as they continue with their clear-out in the transfer window.

According to the club, former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, was also axed alongside Congolese striker David Molinga.

Others dropped are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Article continues below

Surprisingly, the club have retained controversial Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who has missed training since the team suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the semi-final clash and was since arrested under suspicion of marijuana possession.

Other played retained include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

The Timu ya Wananchi have now been linked to a number of foreign players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from DR Congo.