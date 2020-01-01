Tshishimbi: I don’t know if I will be at Yanga SC next season

The lanky skipper says he will leave everything to God to decide his future ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) defender Papy Tshishimbi has claimed he is not sure whether he will be at the club for the new season.

Tshishimbi’s contract with the Timu ya Wananchi is set to run down on August 1, and despite the club being keen to keep their captain, Tshishimbi is yet to sign a new deal.

Tshishimbi, who missed most of the Mainland matches when the top-flight resumed on June 13 owing to injury, has now stated he does not know where he will play next season and he leaves everything to God to decide.

“If I will be at Yanga for next season, I don’t know, I only leave that to God,” Tshishimbi is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I have not seen any contract from the club to sign, I am shocked to hear the club bosses saying they have tabled an offer for me to sign, I have not seen it and it is not good for a club like Yanga to lie to the public.

“If you are talking about a contract which involves two people, you don’t talk it in the media but discuss it as two parties, so I am not sure why Yanga officials are discussing my issue with them in the media, I only leave everything to God to decide where my future will be for next season.”

Tshishimbi continued: “For now I want to openly state I am not happy being at Yanga because we did not win anything, we did not win any title, and we have not made any progress this season.

“I missed several matches since I was out with injury and for any team players to be happy, you have to win titles and do well, but I don’t think Yanga players are happy with the past season.”

According to Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela, the club is still negotiating with Tshishimbi and they are hopeful he will sign a new deal.

Tshishimbi and Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison are among the players who could leave the club this season.

Morrison has also been in and out of the team since signing from of .