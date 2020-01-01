‘Everyone thought Salah was pricey, so trust Klopp’s calls’ – Werner not Liverpool’s only target, says Johnson

The former Reds defender expects those at Anfield to continue scouring the market after allowing Chelsea to swoop in and land the German frontman

Those questioning ’s decision not to move for Timo Werner have been urged by Glen Johnson to trust Jurgen Klopp, with many having considered Mohamed Salah to be “pricey” when the Reds brought in talent that others overlooked.

The prolific international striker appeared destined to end up at Anfield when transfer talk started to build around the star.

have, however, surged to the front of the queue, with Liverpool allowing their rival to trigger the release clause that will add a proven performer to their ranks.

More teams

The Reds’ decision to pass on Werner has resulted in a mixed response, but Johnson is among those who feel that the 24-year-old would be heading to Merseyside if Klopp really wanted him.

He thinks the call not to explore that option is a sign that alternative additions are being pursued, with the Premier League leaders having shown in recent windows they can find value in those they really want.

Former Reds defender Johnson told BETDAQ: "It looks as if Liverpool won't be signing Werner which is obviously disappointing for Liverpool fans, but I wouldn't worry too much about it.

"They've shown in the past that when they recruit they more often than not get it right, so I think you've just got to let them find the right players.

"Everyone thought Mohamed Salah was pricey when they signed him and look how much he's worth now, so I'm sure there are players they're looking at besides Werner.

"At the end of the day, Liverpool have plenty of pulling power nowadays and if they really wanted Werner, I think they would have gone out and got him, so for whatever reason they've decided against that.

"They have been far and away the best side in the league this season and while you don't need to fix something that isn't broken, successful teams should always be looking to strengthen and rebuild again.

"It might not be the players who are going to be in the first team straight away, but you've always got to be looking ahead and the players who are brought in should be chosen with that in mind."

Johnson, who also represented Chelsea in his playing days, believes a switch to Stamford Bridge for Wener may end up being beneficial to all concerned.

Article continues below

"He’s got an eye for goal and is quick, both of which are attributes that are very useful in the Premier League," added the former Blues right-back.

"However, playing in is a totally different kettle of fish to playing in Germany. Every game is tough and there aren’t any freebies which he’ll have to get used to, but he’s clearly a classy footballer and looks to have lots going for him. If he’s as good as people say he is then £50 million looks like a very good deal for Chelsea.

"From Chelsea’s point of view, it’s good they are competing with the players that the top teams want. Liverpool were obviously linked with Werner too, so it shows that Frank Lampard’s side are still able to attract the best."