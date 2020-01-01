Trouble for TFF as Corruption Bureau investigates alleged misuse of funds

The local federation is facing trouble after it emerged they are being investigated for the misuse of funds meant for the U17 tournament

The Football Federation (TFF) is facing tough times ahead after the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) confirmed they have opened investigations for the alleged misuse of funds.

According to PCCB Director John Mbungo, they have launched investigations on how the 1bn/, donated by President John Pombe Magufuli as well as other funds from stakeholders towards the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations preparations were spent.

Tanzania were the hosts of the tournament and according to Mbungo, they have already collected enough evidence about the misuse of the funds, and as such the concerned individuals will be summoned for further questioning.

“It is true we are investigating about possible mismanagement of donations made by President Magufuli and other stakeholders which were channelled to help in the preparation of the national team [Serengeti Boys] ahead of their 2019 U17 Afcon competition,” Mbungo said as quoted by Daily News.

Mbungo says the donation which came from other stakeholders after Magufuli opened the campaign with (1bn/-), could have been misused and they have now started checking on the documents and files from TFF to come up with the truth.

“We have already collected enough evidence, such as we are summoning everyone who was either involved in keeping the money or its distribution. These people have an option to start returning the money as the investigation continues,” Mbungo continued.

Despite being the host nation, Tanzania's team performed dismally after they came last in Group A without winning a single match. The Serengeti Boys lost the opener 5-4 to , 3-0 to , and 4-2 against Angola to miss out the chance of clinching the title on home soil.

were crowned the winners for the second time in history after evading a tough pool which also had , and Guinea.

However, Angola, Nigeria and Senegal qualified alongside Cameroon for the U17 World Cup final to be staged in as Caf representatives. While Cameroon got the ticket for winning the trophy, Angola and Nigeria qualified for finishing third and fourth respectively while former champions Mali missed out.

The move to investigate TFF comes at a time when the federation is working on modalities to resume the league, which was halted after the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.