Trouble at relegation-bound Mbao FC as top official resigns

The struggling club have suffered another blow as their secretary-general resigned on Saturday, citing personal reasons

Mainland side Mbao FC have suffered a huge blow after secretary-general Daniel Naila resigned on Saturday.

The club chairman Solly Njashi confirmed the latest development, stating Naila had thrown in the towel owing to personal reasons.

The chairman said they accepted his request and wished him all the best in the future.

Njashi also thanked Naila for his wholehearted support during his time at the club.

He further added the team is facing financial difficulties but they will keep working hard to ensure they escape relegation.

“Our team is facing a difficult financial crisis, something which led to poor performance but we have not lost hope…we will keep fighting till the end,” Njashi is quoted by Daily News.

Mbao are second from bottom after garnering 23 points in 29 outings, in which they won five, lost 14 and drew 11 matches.

Mbao have nine matches to battle for survival, of which six matches they will play at home.

The home matches will be against Mtibwa Sugar, Coastal Union, Lipuli FC, Ndanda, Police and Namungo FC, while they have to travel to JKT Tanzania, Azam FC and Simba SC.