Out-of-favour Trossard sent warning by Brighton boss De Zerbi amid transfer speculation

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has told out-of-favour attacker Leandro Trossard he needs to improve amid speculation surrounding his future.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite an electric start to the season, Trossard finds himself out of form and out of favour at Brighton. The attacker hasn't scored or assisted since the restart following the World Cup, and was an unused substitute in the Seagulls' hammering of Everton in midweek, with his manager now sending him a warning regarding his status in the team amid transfer speculation linking him with a move away.

WHAT HE SAID: De Zerbi told The Athletic: “I think he’s one of the best players for us and one of the most important players for us. I’d like to always play with Leo in the first eleven, but it doesn’t depend only on me, it depends on Leo. I don’t know, but with me I want players that work for the team on the pitch and Leandro knows very well my opinion, my idea. I’ve spoken a lot of times with him.

"I like him as a player, but I want more from him, because he can play better, he can work harder, he can run more on the pitch and I want players who give 100 per cent in every training session and every game. Without these characteristics, then they can’t play with me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seven goals and three assists in just 14 games before the World Cup saw Trossard touted for a big move in the near future, but his form has dwindled and he has since fallen out of favour on the south coast. The Belgium international has reportedly turned down offers of a new contract from Brighton as he seeks a move elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? The Seagulls make the ling trip up north to take on in-form Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round before hosting Liverpool n the Premier League next weekend.