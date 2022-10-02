Trossard matches ex-Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Ndlovu with Anfield hat-trick against Liverpool

Leandro Trossard matched Peter Ndlovu's record after scoring a hat-trick as Brighton held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Brighton

Trossard scored a hat-trick

Ndlovu was first away player to score a hat-trick at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The visitors took a two-goal lead within the first 20 minutes through Trossard before Roberto Firmino replied twice to make it 2-2. Adam Webster - unfortunately on his side, scored an own goal in favour of the Reds but Trossard ensured the spoils were shared.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard was just the third player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick at Anfield.

The first player to achieve the fete was Zimbabwe international Peter Ndlovu in March 1995 to help Coventry City defeat Liverpool 3-2.

He later left for Birmingham City, then played for Huddersfield Town and eventually Sheffield United before joining South African heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns. His last club was Black Mambas.

Former Arsenal player Andrey Arshavin is another player who scored a hat-trick - in the 4-4 draw on April 2009.

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW: Ndlovu was involved in a bad accident near the Victoria Falls Airport on December 16, 2012 but survived while his brother Adam (former FC Zurich player) passed away.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After Saturday's 3-3 draw, the Reds will host Rangers in the Champions League before playing Arsenal in the league next weekend.