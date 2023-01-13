Trossard demands Brighton exit! Tottenham & Chelsea-linked star issues statement requesting January transfer following De Zerbi 'humiliation'

Leandro Trossard has released a statement demanding a January move away from Brighton amid claims he was 'humiliated' by Roberto De Zerbi.

Trossard trying to force move from Brighton

Has rejected contract offers since World Cup

De Zerbi has criticised him publicly several times

WHAT HAPPENED? Seagulls boss De Zerbi confirmed that Trossard would not be part of the squad to take on Liverpool on Saturday, suggesting that the Belgian had displayed a "poor attitude." Trossard and his agent have hit back at these claims, countering that De Zerbi has been treating Trossard poorly and the only remaining option is a January exit.

WHAT DE ZERBI SAID: On Friday morning De Zerbi suggested that Trossard had left a training session early after finding out he was not part of the starting XI for the FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough.

"He left the session without saying anything to me. And it's not good," De Zerbi said. "I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, behaviour, I don't like. I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100%. I don't know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not."

It is the second time this year that De Zerbi has criticised Trossard's lack of effort, calling the player out after their hammering of Everton at the start of the month.

WHAT TROSSARD'S AGENT SAID: Trossard's agency have hit out at these claims, releasing a statement that outlines their version of events. It reads: “Before Leandro left for Qatar, Brighton's intention was to have Leandro sign on. This did not happen, as the parties did not come to an agreement. Leandro has also indicated that he is ready for his next step.

“After the World Cup, there was an altercation between Leandro and a player in training over a trivial matter. Since then, the manager no longer speaks to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, nor is it performance-oriented.

“Leandro still had a starting place against Southampton and Arsenal, but against Everton he was on the bench. He was also not included in the five substitutions that took place at the time, and this without any explanation.

“In the run-up to the game against Middlesbrough for the FA Cup, Leandro had already indicated twice that he had problems with his calf. This was the reason why he stopped training. This was, incidentally, in consultation with the medical staff. The doctor told Leandro that he had to train separately. Last Monday, the manager humiliated Leandro in front of the group and indicated that he no longer wanted to see him. A manager who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is really incomprehensible. Incidentally, it is also the manager who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most convenient solution.

"It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer during this transfer period and shows a benevolent attitude, which is beneficial to both parties."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard had registered seven goals and three assists in 14 games before the World Cup and there was talk of a new contract at Brighton for the attacker. However, he clearly has his mind elsewhere and is looking to force a move, with Tottenham and Chelsea reportedly keeping tabs on his situation on the south coast.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR TROSSARD AND BRIGHTON? It is currently unknown if this is the end of Trossard's Brighton career. All that is certain is he will not be involved in the Seagulls' clash against Liverpool on January 14, a game that could see them move above the Reds into seventh with a win.