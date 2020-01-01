Troost-Ekong calls for total concentration from Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

The vice-captain of the national team has advised his side ahead of their crucial game against the Leone Stars in Freetown

William Troost-Ekong has urged the national team to fully focus when they take on Sierra Leone in Tuesday’s qualifying game.

The Super Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead to play out a draw with the Leone Stars at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday.

On Monday, Gernot Rohr’s men arrived in Freetown for the reverse fixture of the encounter and had their first training session.

More teams

Troost-Ekong explained the three-time African champions are battle-ready for the game and urged his side to fully concentrate and secure all three points in the outing.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

”We are ready, we just finished a good practice session and everyone’s ready for the game tomorrow,” Troost-Ekong told the media.

“We prepare like any other game with this team (Sierra Leone). We don’t underestimate anyone and if we can just bring what we did in the first half of the last game and make sure we keep concentrated and see out the game, I think we have a good chance to do what we need to do.

“They (Nigerian fans) will see a team that is very hungry to get the win here. We want to qualify as soon as possible and it is up to us to do it tomorrow.”

Troost-Ekong also commented about the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, where the Super Eagles will take on Sierra Leone.

“We are used to everything, we are Africans we’ve been to Asana, we’ve been to Benin and Uyo and this pitch is like any other pitch we will get in Africa so it’s no surprise for us, we will be ready to face them,” he added.

Article continues below

With the draw on Friday, Nigeria maintain their lead in Group L with seven points from three games and a victory against the Leone Stars in Freetown could seal their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in .

The Super Eagles finished with the bronze medal at the 2019 continental tournament, with clinching the gold and the silver medal.