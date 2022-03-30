Troost-Ekong apologises to Nigerians after failure to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Super Eagles centre-back William Troost-Ekong has tendered an apology to Nigerians after they failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Augustine Eguavoen’s men lost to Ghana on away goals after they settled for a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday.

Troost-Ekong cancelled out Thomas Partey’s opening goal from the penalty spot but it was not enough after they were held to a goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday.

Following the disappointing result, the Watford star penned a remorseful message to the country and he assured the team’s desire to bounce back when they begin a new challenge to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket,” Troost-Ekong wrote on Instagram.

“Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be. First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.

“A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!”

The Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the quadrennial tournament angered fans who took matters into their own hands at the end of the match as they destroyed stadium facilities, attacked officials and Ghana players.

Meanwhile, Ghana joined Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia and Senegal as African representatives for the 2022 World Cup that will kick off in November.