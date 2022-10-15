'I look to be consistent' - Chelsea's Chalobah grateful for Potter's trust

Trevoh Chalobah has spoken about his newfound confidence under Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Wolves and then AC Milan for the Blues, keeping a clean sheet in both wins. Evidently, this recent game time has left the defender thirsting for more.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chalobah recently told club media, “It's good to be playing every game. The more games you play, the more confidence you get. I’ve started well, and I look to be consistent and carry on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Potter new to the club, a number of players will be looking to impress the Englishman. It seems the injury to Wesley Fofana has afforded Chalobah his chance.

DID YOU KNOW? Chalobah has played four times this season – twice each in both the Premier League and Champions League – and Chelsea have won all of those games, conceding just once.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHALOBAH? The centre-back will hope to continue his good form under Potter as the Blues travel away to Aston Villa this Sunday.