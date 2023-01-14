Trent Alexander-Arnold makes social media promise to Liverpool fans after Brighton defeat

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has told fans his team will do better after being humbled by Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool beaten at Brighton

Slipped to ninth in table

Alexander-Arnold says Reds not good enough

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats after being beaten 3-0 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The result leaves Jurgen Klopp's side down in ninth place in the table, and Alexander-Arnold has issued a vow to supporters after seeing his team's season take another turn for the worse.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This isn’t good enough. We need to do better, and we will," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's latest setback means Klopp's side have a mountain to climb if they are to finish in the top four this season. Klopp said after the defeat it was the worst game of his managerial career, while captain Jordan Henderson admitted the team are at a "real low point" after suffering their sixth top-flight loss of 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in action on Tuesday in an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.