Trending: Salisu’s latest Ghana snub position divides opinions on social media

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has become a major subject of discussion on social media following Alhaji Karim Grunsah’s revelation about the player’s entrenched stance on staying away from international duty.



Renowned football administrator Grunsah has revealed a failed try to woo the centre-back out of his decision, adding the player cautioned against any future attempts.



Salisu has refused to avail himself to the Black Stars since making his professional career breakthrough at Spanish LaLiga fold Real Valladolid, instead opting to focus on his club career.



The latest revelation has ignited conversations about the 22-year-old’s future, with opinions divided.



Below are some of the best reactions:

A country that develops, nurture and reward potential will not be chasing self-made players to join its national team by hook or crook. The case of Ghana football and Mohammed Salisu et al. — Alhaji🌚 (@IddrisuMutalib) January 26, 2022

If they think they are now up so they won't play for our national team just because of juju accusations then this tag should be removed from their description. Most especially Mohammed Salisu. pic.twitter.com/XpIdeWCVLs — C∆F HE∆DQU∆RTERS (@JoshNketKonadu) January 26, 2022

I swear the ol wide word, ebe Mohammed Salisu wey GET SENSE! Soooooooor!

Yea right, if he were your relative, would advise him to play for Ghana, let alone this Black Stars?



If I had a child with his sense of reason and Nationalism, I’d have made it in life asuwear!



Gwan! — Kwame Agyemang Berko (@uhuruBardman) January 26, 2022

If I was Mohammed Salisu, and you did this to me, rest assured I'd also not want to hear the name of black stars. Apuuuutorr pic.twitter.com/2kj4dWrSQS — CrazyProfessor 🇬🇭 (@CrazyPr0fessor) January 27, 2022

Those of you saying Mohammed Salisu will need Ghana one day ..make u ask in what WAY🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️



Ashoq for you guys self abeg make we shun dat paaaa🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️



If you know why d guy bore give GFA u go support am self pic.twitter.com/mGXLejgYWb — LuckyDube Last Daughter (@NwamaryUk2) January 26, 2022

The GFA must have really messed up for Salisu Mohammed to hold this kind of grudge against them — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) January 26, 2022

Mohammed Salisu may have a genuine case but he should be careful with what he puts out there in the media. We all know how the media can twist facts. — Prince Field ☣ (@PrinxField) January 27, 2022

After seeing how Ghanaians treated Asamoah Gyan, if Mohammed Salisu is your brother will you advice to play for black stars? — King Usiph💙💙💙💙 🇬🇧 🇬🇭 (@usuphyoungslim) January 26, 2022

Mohammed Salisu ein issue with the GFA is very intense ei. Whoever hurt him really worry Ghana herh 😭💔 — Ivan 🇬🇭 (@Mrbelgium1) January 26, 2022

Mohammed Salisu is a professional footballer & in Ghana our FA(GFA) is an arm of government(use for politics) & have no right to involve in matters of football, so if they continue disturbing Salisu, FIFA will ban Ghana football soon😏



E-Levy l Baily#AFCON2021 #TeamCotedivoire — Dizzlord Twilights™ 💦🇺🇸 (@eboni1z) January 27, 2022

But if Salisu nor wan play give Ghana why are they trying to force him? Our team is not Mohammed Salisu away from being a top side. Make he go play where he wan play — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) January 26, 2022

The GFA must have done something seriously bad to Mohammed Salisu ngl.



The guy just doesn’t want hear the Black Stars name sef. We’ve lost another quality player because of the bad management of the GFA — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) January 26, 2022