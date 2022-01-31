Trending: Fans lament over Aubameyang's rumoured move from Arsenal to Barcelona

Football enthusiasts across Africa took to social media to react as former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona.

Aubameyang, who has not played a game for the Gunners since December 6, arrived in Barcelona on Monday and he is reported to have agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.

He fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta after breaching club discipline and he was consequently stripped of the captain’s armband.

The 32-year-old’s early departure from North London comes as a disappointment for the majority of the fans with his contract expected to expire in June 2023.

Definitely one of my happiest day as an Arsenal fan, so sad to him. All the best, Love you Pierre @Auba⚡🐐 #EyanAubameyang pic.twitter.com/hc40Hb8X4R — ABDULQUADRI ® (@Quadibaba) January 31, 2022

@Auba you are forever my captain.

True legend of the game.

We will forever miss you and your golden smile https://t.co/szcY3BjzU6 — OMO (@kingofabia) January 31, 2022

Auba 😢@Auba I will miss you so much. My Captain #mycaptain #Aubameyang I wish all the best — Dodoyeen (@Dodoyeen) January 31, 2022

Should never have ended like this.



You were targeted and forced out of the Club.



Like many Arsenal Fans outchea, we're forever grateful not only for your on pitch goals and assists, but for also bridging the gap btw club and fans with your interactions.



All the best @Auba 🥺⚡ pic.twitter.com/MazDrj6N5K — Oluwakayode 🌟⚡⚡ (@KvngKortez_) January 30, 2022

Every @Arsenal fan mood right now...#Arsenal have refuse to sign any player and we are about to lose aubameyang to Barcelona pic.twitter.com/lOYQOLhFFQ — Nelson (@iam_rhymezee) January 31, 2022

This makes me emotional, good luck @Auba I didn’t believe the relationship between you and @Arsenal would end so fast and in this way. — 📌YAKSMAN🎯 (@YASHASYAKS) January 31, 2022

It was fun while it lasted...



All the best, Pierre @Auba pic.twitter.com/gEwJHtwcxe — Oluwakayode 🌟⚡⚡ (@KvngKortez_) January 31, 2022

With Everything that has happened already this season at arsenal, if Arteta’s arsenal do not get into Europe-he better pack his bags!!



You’re throwing off your best striker @auba without proper replacement because you can’t handle Ego



Lukaku has been made to apologize wtf — Elite Predator (@realkunmi) January 31, 2022

No matter what happened in these past few days Aubameyang will always have my respect. ✊ — khen adebowale (@Khen8701) January 31, 2022

Arsenal could have their genuine reasons for treating Aubameyang in a seemingly disrespectful manner for the last set of weeks.



But for a club that has a history of issues with players - Ozil, Guendouzi etc.



They have to look inwards too - maybe they are part of the problem. — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) January 31, 2022

@Auba I can't believe the @Arsenal journey has to end this way... Shame on Arsenal board and inept manager that refused to put the interest of the club first... Best of luck @Auba . Go and rule in spain the king, AUBA! — Samuel🔥 (@Sanniodu) January 31, 2022

There’s really no justification for how Aubameyang has been treated — Damilare💙 (@_therecondite) January 31, 2022

Ozil, Guendouzi, Torriera, Saliba and now Aubameyang.

Nice one Arteta — 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@savy_henry) January 31, 2022

Thank you for the memories @Auba.Wishing all the best in Catalonia. — Richard St.Michaels (@ChardTheNerd) January 31, 2022