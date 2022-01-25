Trending: Emotional Afcon fan reactions after two red cards for Cape Verde vs Senegal
Senegal have made it into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after their 2-0 win over Cape Verde on Tuesday.
The Lions of Teranga, who are still chasing their maiden continental crown, scored their goals through Sadio Mane in the 63rd minute, and substitute Bamba Dieng in the stoppages.
However, the highlights of the game were two red cards awarded to the Blue Sharks. The first one came in the 20th minute when captain Patrick Andrade made a dangerous challenge against Idrissa Gueye and after consulting VAR, the referee sent him off.
The second one was handed to Cape Verde's goalkeeper. A long ball by Edouard Mendy in the Senegal goal caught his opposite number and his defenders napping. Mane made an ambitious run and looked set to win the ball ahead of Vozinha.
In his bid to stop the Senegal star from scoring, the goalkeeper seemed to commit a dangerous head collision in the 54th minute, that left him and the Liverpool attacker injured. After consulting with the VAR, the referee sent off Vozinha for dangerous play.
