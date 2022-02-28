Trending: ‘Aubameyang has more goals than Messi in 2022’ – Fans in awe of Barcelona star

Barcelona fans have taken to social media pages to hail the performance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored yet again in the team’s 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga fixture on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Gabon international, who joined the Catalans from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, opened the score in the 37th minute after he connected with a loose ball in the area.

Ousmane Dembele scored the second in the 73rd minute, Luuk de Jong added the third in the 90th minute before Memphis Depay rounded up the huge win in stoppage time. The Gabon striker's goal against Athletic was his first at Camp Nou but fourth in the top-flight having scored a hat-trick as Barcelona humiliated Valencia 4-1 a week ago.

Fans have compared Aubameyang’s fine start to Barcelona life to that of Lionel Messi's struggles at French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Aubameyang has more goals than Messi in 2022 pic.twitter.com/ELOuzqcDY0 — FERNY BLING BLING (@ferny_004) February 27, 2022

While others were quick to lavish praise across the Barcelona squad.

Slow build up, swift recovery😍



Pedri's the best young player in the world!



DEMBELE IS THAT GUY



Adama, Gavi, Dest, Araujo & Pique🔥



Ferran needs flogging!



Aubameyang's the best striker in Europe



Xavi's still cooking. Europe, be scared!



WE ARE BACK💙❤️



Messi's still the🐐 — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) February 27, 2022

Another win, solid team performance. Aubameyang, a potent finisher & rapid striker, exactly what we have been lacking recent years. Immediate impact! Dembele with golazo, I couldn't enjoy it after everything. Pedri has been phenomenal, what a beauty. Gracias team. #BarçaAthletic pic.twitter.com/kOyOJQSJHr — Alex 🐥💕🤟🏻 (@Nepovtorim11) February 27, 2022

I've always said Barcelona should give Dembele whatever he asks to renew his contract: tonight's performance is a strong justification.



As for Pedri, we have in our hands a maestro, one who always reminds you of Iniesta. Adama & Aubameyang are equally weapons of mass destruction pic.twitter.com/uBb4UjaQVG — Oluwakorede, MPA (@highlandre1) February 27, 2022

-Pique X Araujo cleansheet.

- XAVIBALL>

- PEDRI winning the golden boy award is not a fluke.

- Aubameyang will fulfill his promise of guaranteeing us top 4 finish.

- Dembele 🔥🔥.Goal from the left wing, 2 assists from the right wing.

FORÇA BARCA❤️💙 — Barca Mayor👔 (@9thFeb1) February 27, 2022

At least one Barca fan was forced to eat his words after being less than impressed with Auba's acquisition.

I apologise for anything I said about signing Aubameyang — K.Shah  (@kshitijshah23) February 27, 2022

Others could not believe that Auba's English club let him go on a free transfer to the Catalan giants.

They really paid Aubameyang to leave 😭😭😭😭



What a player! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — ★ (@brilliantbusi) February 27, 2022

Aubameyang for free was a steal .. We scammed the shit out of arsenal simple 🤣❤️💙 — Unruly King (@unrulyking00) February 27, 2022

Arteta actually made Aubameyang look finished.

Can't still believe Barcelona signed this guy for free. 😳 Auba Xavi Barca pic.twitter.com/69EjncDHSx — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) February 27, 2022



Many could not hide their glee that Auba is banging them in for Barca, and couldn't resist a dig at Arsenal's goal scoring record this year.

So Aubameyang really means he has scored 5 goals for just 6 shots? It’s Crazy 💙❤️ PROPER FINISHER 💙❤️ — Unruly King (@unrulyking00) February 27, 2022

Aubameyang has scored as many league goals as the whole Arsenal Frontline combined in 2022. pic.twitter.com/c16EVZ404b — Albanus 10 (@Kiswili_10) February 27, 2022

Aubameyang has scored 5 goals for Barcelona in 2022



The entire Arsenal team has scored 6 goals in 2022



But I was told Aubameyang was the reason why Arsenal aren’t scoring goals 😂😂 — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) February 27, 2022

Aubameyang in La Liga

5 games

4 goals



Lacazette in the EPL

19 games

3 goals



But I was told Aubameyang was the finished one 😂 — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) February 27, 2022



What's your view? Will Aubameyang prove to be the best bit of business in the whole transfer window? Tell us in the comments below.