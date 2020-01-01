‘Treat those as rumours!’ Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck going nowhere - Manara

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official tears into media for spreading rumours about their coach and states he will not leave the club

Simba SC have categorically stated their coach Sven Vandenbroeck will not leave the club and will be in charge of the new season.

The Belgian took over from countryman Patrick Aussems who was fired late in 2019 after falling out with the club’s management, and went on to clinch two titles – Mainland and – to add the Community Shield which was already won by the fired Aussems.

After beating Namungo FC 2-1 to lift the FA Cup, Vandenbroeck cast doubt on his future, stating he was not sure whether he will be at the club for the new season.

More teams

“I don't know with me or without me,” Vandenbroeck answered reporters when asked whether he will be with the team for the new campaign or not.

“There is no meaning, everyone reads newspapers, everyone listens to rumours even me, so we will see what happens. I will go on holiday in two days with a big smile with whatever happens.”

Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has now blamed the media for writing lies about their coach, insisting the Belgian tactician will not leave the club.

“I respect everyone here in but what hurts me is when people start spreading rumours and lies that our coach will not be here for next season, who told them that? Did the statement come from any Simba official? It is very wrong to spread rumours and I want our fans to treat the news as rumours and nothing else,” an agitated Manara told reporters in Dar es Salaam after Simba arrived back from Mbeya.

“I know amongst yourself [journalists] there are those who are looking at negative things to write about Simba because we don’t have any, we have won three titles this season and you still cannot find anything to write about, or you want to write is negative stuff about Simba, we know you.

Article continues below

“This is not the time to write rumours about Simba, it is the time to celebrate with the champions, it is the time to write about the truth, and anyone who will continue to write rumours about our coach, our players or even officials, I will deal with him openly, you can write about other teams about their coaches and players, who keep fighting every day but not about Simba, who are united and looking ahead to the new season.”

Simba’s journey for success began at the beginning of the season with Aussems when they defeated Azam FC 4-2 in the Community Shield which launched the 2019/20 season.

The second title for the Msimbazi-based side came in the Tanzania Mainland League. Simba went on to finish the season with 88 points after taking 27 wins, seven draws, and just four defeats.