Traore reacts to Barcelona return rumours by planning talks with his agent

The Wolves winger is a product of the famed La Masia academy system and is leaving the door open for a homecoming in Catalunya

Adama Traore is intrigued by talk of a return to Barcelona being put in place, with the Wolves winger prepared to discuss a possible transfer with his representatives.

Speculation regarding a switch to Camp Nou has raged around the jet-heeled forward for some time, with a product of the famed La Masia academy system seeing his stock rise in England.

A starting spot is no longer guaranteed for the 25-year-old at Molineux and, having forced his way into the Spain squad, a homecoming could still be on the cards for a Catalan native.

What has been said?

Quizzed by RAC1 on the rumours of a switch to Barca being made, Traore has said: "Barcelona is my home. I grew up there, and was there for 10 years.

"I have to discuss things with my agents, and see what role Barca needs for a return."

Traore's career to date

Traore made just four competitive appearances for Barca before deciding to try his luck elsewhere.

Aston Villa took him to England in the summer of 2015, but he suffered relegation in his first season with the club and sanctioned a switch to Middlesbrough a year later.

Another tumble out of the Premier League was endured with Boro, but Wolves offered raw talent a route back to the big time in 2018.

Traore has taken in 131 appearances while in the West Midlands, recording 10 goals along the way.

Senior international recognition has been earned, with the plan being to add to a five-cap haul at Euro 2020, and interest from afar continues to build.

Could Traore leave Wolves?

Goal learned in May that Traore was in talks over a new contract at Wolves.

No paperwork has been signed, though, and his current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Wolves are under no pressure to sell, but there has been change on and off the field at Molineux and that could see future plans tweaked.

Bruno Lage is now in charge of the Premier League outfit, having inherited the managerial reins from Nuno Espirito Santo, and it remains to be seen where Traore figures in his thoughts.

The Barca talk appears set to hang around, but the Liga giants are well-stocked for attacking talent at present - with Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero added to those ranks this summer - and it may be that Traore has to delay plans regarding a return to his roots.

