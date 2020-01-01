TPLB weighs options to resume and finish Mainland Premier League

The league managers have confirmed talks to resume the top-flight when they get a clearance from the government

The Board (TPLB) have mooted plans to resume the Mainland Premier League when they get clearance from the government.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli revealed on Sunday he will allow sports activities in the country to resume because the number of patients with coronavirus was dropping significantly.

Magufuli further hinted at re-opening the national airport, a move which will see foreign players who travelled to their native countries when the league was halted in March, return to play the remaining matches.

More teams

The chairman of TPLB Stephen Mguto has revealed they have started discussions on how they can finish the league with staging matches in one centre – Dar es Salaam – being part of the agenda.

“There are several options we are currently considering in deciding what should be the best way to complete the season. If allowing all top-flight league clubs to descend in the city for the remaining games will be agreed, then it will be implemented,” Mguto is quoted by Daily News.

Mguto further revealed they are also looking at ways to assist a number of clubs that are facing financial difficulties before the league resumes.

“For now, clubs should be ready to respect any further instructions to be made from the government, and as TPLB, we are ready to resume the league matches,” Mguto continued.

The impending return of the league has been welcomed by a host of clubs among them champions Simba SC, who said it was good to finish the season so that the country can get a deserved winner.

Azam FC, who are sitting second on the table behind Simba, also welcomed the move.

Article continues below

“What interested us most from his [Magufuli] speech was not the fact the league is returning shortly since that is already known but when he indicated he will soon let air transport to resume normal flights,” Azam Information Officer Thabit Zakaria was quoted as saying.

The return of the league could also see Azam play their remaining matches at their Azam Complex arena which was recently declared fit after the completion of renovation work.

While the stadium was undergoing renovation, the club shifted their home matches to Uhuru and National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.