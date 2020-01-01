TPLB warns clubs to cease training at designated league venues

The league organisers have called on clubs in the top league to desist from using matchday venues for training purposes

Board (TPLB) has warned clubs in the Mainland Premier League they will face stern action for using matchday venues for weekly training sessions.

In a terse statement issued by TPLB and obtained by Goal, the league managers have asked clubs to get alternative venues for training and use their venues for league matches only.

“We wish to remind clubs that are still using venues meant for league matches for training purposes to stop doing so with immediate effect,” revealed the signed statement from the board.

More teams

“Such clubs are doing so by breaking the law which does not allow teams to train on matchday venues ahead of league matches, and each club is supposed to have an alternative venue for training and another for league matches in accordance with the Fifa club licensing regulations.

“The board wishes to emphasise this is a serious directive and any club which will be found to have broken the rules will face tough action which includes being banned from using the venue for any serious matches planned by TFF.”

Meanwhile, Mwadui FC have warned Azam FC they will end their unbeaten run in the league when the two sides clash on October 15, 2020, at Azam Complex in Chamazi.

Azam are currently leading the league after collecting 15 points, having won all their five matches so far this season and they only conceded their first goal in the 4-2 win against Kagera Sugar before the league took a break for international fixtures.

Mwadui coach Khalid Adam who saw his team win their last league match 1-0 against Namungo FC has now said they are ready to deal with Azam.

Article continues below

“My players are ready and looking ahead to face Azam, we know they are unbeaten and that is what we want to bring to an end,” Adam is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We all know they [Azam] have been doing well, winning five straight matches is not an easy thing but what you need we are all competing for one reason, so we will not fear them, we are ready to take them head-on.”

On Monday, Azam beat Fountain FC 4-0 in a friendly.