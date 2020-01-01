TPLB to stage night league matches outside Dar es Salaam

The league managers have revealed plans to have more league matches played at night but outside Dar es Salaam

The Mainland will soon experience night matches being played across the country.

Over the years, only two venues – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Azam Complex – have been able to host night matches, but according to the Premier League Board (TPLB), plans are underway to have other venues outside Dar es Salaam follow suit.

TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo has confirmed they are working closely with Azam TV, who are the official broadcasters of the Mainland Premier League, to have selected venues outside Dar es Salaam host night matches this season.

More teams

“We thank Azam TV for taking a leading role on facilitation to install flood-lights so people can also watch league games at night,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“For the time being, only Simba SC, Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam have the opportunity for their matches to be played at night since their venues have the required infrastructure to embrace such duels.”

Meanwhile, Kasongo has maintained that the league body will continue to suspend playing arenas which do not meet the standards to host league matches, as one of the ways to improve the standards of the sport in the country.

“So far, two venues have been suspended which are Gwambina Complex and Biashara United’s Karume Stadium in Mara but our stand is that the exercise of suspending other poor fields will go on," Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“The first law of governing football centres on the nature of the hosting venue, that is why we want to be serious with this issue for the sake of uplifting our football standards.”

Kasongo also revealed they will make slight changes to the fixtures so as to fit in Fifa calendar matches.

“Initially, when we drafted the current fixture, we predicted on the dates to be occupied by Fifa games and the good thing is that what we visualised before is almost the same as such, only few changes will be taken," he concluded.

The current season saw teams reduced from 20 to 18 so as to enable ample time to prepare between league matches.

The league has already entered its matchday three stage.