TPLB suspends use of Karume Stadium by Biashara Mara United

The facility is in bad shape and the management has been given time to renovate before it is allowed for use again

Karume Stadium will not be eligible for use for at least the next three weeks after the Board (TPLB) suspended it owing to poor sanitation in the changing rooms.

Tanzania Mainland League side Biashara Mara United are one of the teams that have been using the facility for their home matches. The league administrators have now acted to ensure the players are not exposed to a hazardous environment that puts their health at risk.

"Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has suspended Karume Stadium in Mara from hosting any competitive matches owing to the poor playing surface and poor sanitation in the changing room," the league managers said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The Board has given the management 21 days to make renovations in the stadium in the aforementioned areas before the Inspection Committee visits the facility for inspection."

The TPLB has now advised Biashara United to seek an alternative for their home matches until the stadium is available again.

"From the above decision, the Board advises Biashara United FC to present the name of the stadium they will be using, between CCM Kirumba and Nyamagana in Mwanza, for their 2020/21 mainland league matches scheduled at home," the statement concluded.

A couple of days ago, the TPLB banned Gwambina Stadium from hosting any top-tier matches, effective immediately.

Tanzania Mainland League newbies Gwambina FC have been using the facility for their home matches, and it played a great role in helping them getting promoted last season. However, it will not be used again until the playing surface is renovated.

"The TPLB has suspended Gwambina Stadium from hosting top-tier matches owing to a bad playing surface which does not mean the standards are set," read a statement from the league administrators.

"Due to the aforementioned decision, the Board has asked Gwambina FC to choose between CCM Kirumba and Nyamagana Stadiums, both based in Mwanza, as their home ground for the time being.

"The selected stadium will be used to host the 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League matches."

Gwambina were promoted to the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League from the First Division League (FDL) after they beat Pamba FC 1-0 in their final match of the season.

The club, which was only founded a year ago, earned promotion with two matches to spare as they had accumulated 44 points from 20 matches.