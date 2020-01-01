TPLB supports government move to pick two centres for league return

The league managers say they don’t have any issues with remaining matches being played at two centres

The Board (TPLB) has supported the decision by the government to select two centres to stage the remaining matches of the Mainland Premier League.

A day after the top-flight was handed the green light to resume, the government moved to announce that Mwanza and Dar es Salaam will host the remaining matches when the league resumes from June 1.

The Mainland league and Azam Sports Cup (domestic cup) will be played in Dar es Salaam at the following venues - National Stadium, Stadium of Freedom, Stadium of Azam Complex - while the first and second-grade league matches will be played in Mwanza at CCM Stadium and Stadium of Nyamagana.

More teams

TPLB through its CEO Almasi Kasongo has welcomed the move.

“Our job is to implement what the government has said and for our part, we don’t see any problem for the government to pick the two centers,” Kasongo said as quoted by Daily News.

Singida United director Festo Sanga also praised the move saying it will help speed up the conclusion of the league.

“As Singida United, we see nothing wrong with the announcement from the minister responsible for sports and what is required now is implementation,” Sanga told Daily News.

“It will somewhat affect the performance of our team upon considering that out of nine games remaining for us, six of them were supposed to be played at our own backyard and basing on the poor position we current occupy, if we played the games at our territory with full support from fans, we could have won many matches but there is no way out.”

The government through the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe has confirmed a maximum of 12 fans will be allowed into the stadium to support their teams and also urged clubs to start training ahead of kick-off.

Article continues below

Simba have already confirmed they will resume training on Wednesday as they target a third straight crown.

Before the break, most teams had played 28 matches out of 38, and defending champions Simba are on top of the table with 71 points after winning 23 matches, drawing two and losing three.

Azam FC, who had played the same number of matches, are second with 54 points after winning 16 games, drawing six and having lost as many.