TPLB lifts ban slapped on Gwambina Complex and Karume Stadium

The league managers have lifted bans on the two venues which were suspended owing to poor standards

Board (TPLB) has lifted bans imposed on two venues – Gwambina Complex and Karume Stadium – ahead of the next Mainland Premier League matches.

In recent weeks, TPLB has been suspending venues that don’t meet standards of hosting high calibre matches with the ban falling on Gwambina and Karume Stadium.

A statement from TPLB obtained by Goal has confirmed: “We have allowed Gwambina Complex situated in Misungwi, Mwanza and Karume Stadium in Musoma, Mara to continue being used for league matches starting October 14, 2020.

“The decision has been reached as the club’s licensing board officials toured the facilities and found that all the areas which were of concern have been improved [during renovations] since the two stadia were banned from hosting matches.

“The board also wishes to urge all clubs in the top-flight to make sure that they keep their venues for league matches fit and without problems as any small mistake picked out will lead to another ban.”

Promoted side Gwambina FC have been using Gwambina Complex for their home matches, which played a great role in helping them getting promoted last season.

Karume Stadium based in Mara was banned from hosting any competitive matches owing to the poor playing surface compared to Gwambina, whose playing surface was classified as substandard by TPLB.

The decision to lift the bans comes just a day after TPLB warned clubs in the Mainland Premier League that they will face stern action for using matchday venues for weekly training sessions.

In a terse statement issued by TPLB and obtained by Goal, the league managers requested clubs to get alternative venues for training and use their venues for league matches only.

“We wish to remind clubs that are still using venues meant for league matches for training purposes to stop doing so with immediate effect,” revealed the signed statement from the board.

“Such clubs are doing so by breaking the law which does not allow teams to train on matchday venues ahead of league matches, and each club is supposed to have an alternative venue for training and another for league matches in accordance with the Fifa club licensing regulations.

“The board wishes to emphasise this is a serious directive and any club which will be found to have broken the rules will face tough action which includes being banned from using the venue for any serious matches planned by TFF.”

By lifting the ban, Gwambina are now free to face Mtibwa Sugar at the same venue on Thursday.