TPLB happy with renovation work done at banned stadia

The league managers have expressed their happiness at seeing banned venues now ready to host league matches

The Board (TPLB) has praised the decision they took to ban venues that were not meeting standards as it has helped them to host matches again.

The league managers had banned several venues, which they said were not meeting the required Fifa standards, but all the venues have now been renovated and are ready to host Mainland Premier League action.

TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo says they are now happy the decision they took to ban the venues has resulted in various authorities taking action and improving the facilities.

More teams

“For instance, the Gwambina Complex, Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro and Karume Stadium in Mara have now attained the required status as proposed by the league board,” Kasongo explained as quoted by Daily News.

“As the board, we came up with the strict measures to start suspending all the venues whose pitches were not in a good standard, and now, we are happy to see the desirable works which have been done since their closure.

“This is in accordance with our requirement of seeing our clubs having two different grounds, one to be used for the games and the other for training purposes, that is why we take it very seriously.

“We have realised that some teams are not adhering to this as such, noting that they will not be sidelined from facing penalties which are imposed on the club that goes against the available regulation.

“Our board will still continue to monitor and suspend any venue whose condition is not impressive to embrace Premier League matches and I am sure that it is possible for us to have convenient infrastructures for the leisure of the players and spectators.

Article continues below

“The most important issue here is for everyone to take a leading role in ensuring that league venues are of good status at all time without waiting for the TPLB to suspend them.”

The three venues whose bans have been lifted and are allowed to host matches include Gwambina Complex, Karume Stadium in Mara and Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

Only Ushirika Stadium, which is located in Kilimanjaro region is yet to be given the green light of hosting league matches as they are yet to meet the set conditions.