TPLB gives all-clear for Mainland Premier League to resume on Saturday

The league managers have confirmed they are ready to resume the top-flight which is coming back after it was halted in mid-March

Board (TPLB) has now given a go clear for the Mainland Premier League to resume on Saturday.

The Tanzanian top-flight was halted in mid-March owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but three weeks ago, President John Pombe Magufuli allowed sporting activities and social gatherings to return in the country hence paving way for the league to return.

While the teams started training immediately, the league was set to start on June 13 and Young Africans (Yanga SC) will open the fixtures with an away match against Mwadui at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga while Coastal Union will come up against Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

More teams

TPLB through CEO Almas Kasongo have now assured Tanzanians they are 100 percent ready to set the ball rolling with the action and will also strictly follow the safety measures put in place by the government to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have already put on the ground people, who manage games such as commissioners and referees,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“We have also completed providing awareness to people who will watch the games live at the stadia on procedures they need to follow to be safe from contracting the Covid-19 disease.”

Kasongo further said they have put in place a third eye that will ensure all the remaining nine rounds of matches are played without controversy and end without eliciting boardroom decisions.

“We know this period will be more difficult than the previous ones, that is why we are keen to monitor every move to avoid any malpractices,” Kasongo continued.

“We want to use the remaining league matches as a pilot on how we will be able to run the league next season since there are major transformations that are coming up.”

He also promised fair officiating from the match referees, who were recently paid their accrued salaries.

Article continues below

“As the board, we are well prepared to see no irregularities are entertained in the upcoming matches in all the three leagues,” Kasongo added.

“I believe referees, coordinators, and commissioners have prepared well for the resumption of the leagues like we have done in order to make sure that the season ends.”

On Sunday, defending champions Simba SC will entertain Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium, while Azam FC will face off with Mbao FC at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam respectively.