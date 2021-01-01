TPLB fines Yanga SC and suspends assistant referee for poor officiating

The Jangwani giants have been fined for the incident that took place during their tie against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium

Yanga SC have been fined by the Tanzania Premier League Board following the incident that marred their Mainland Premier League match against Namungo FC.

The Jangwani giants will have to pay a fine of Tsh500, 000 after their players and officials used the gate meant for fans to access the match venue of the clash at Majaliwa Stadium on May 15.

According to a statement obtained by Goal, the incident saw Yanga players force their way into the stadium by using the gate for fans instead of the main gate and thus causing a lot of confusion which allowed a number of fans to enter the stadium without paying the entrance fee.

“Yanga have been fined Tsh500, 000 for their mistake of using a gate meant for fans instead of using the main gate which was preserved for teams and officials,” read the statement from the TPLB.

“The decision by Yanga allowed several fans to force their way and enter the match venue without paying and also during the match, fans suspected to be from Yanga used abusive language towards the centre referee and his assistant and also hurled bottles of water into the pitch.

“The decision to fine Yanga has been issued as per Article 45(1) of the Mainland league rules and regulations on how to handle clubs in the top-flight.”

The TPLB have also banned match official Abdulaziz Ally, who was the assistant referee handling the Yanga game that ended 0-0, by removing him from the next three rounds of matches for failure to control the game.

Ally has been accused of disallowing a goal scored by Yanga striker Yacouba Songne - replays later showed the Burkina Faso star was not in an offside position when heading home the corner kick from Deus Kaseke in the 74th minute.

“The ban on Ally has been issued as per Article 40.1(2.1) of the rules and regulations governing the league on referees,” the statement continued.

“The Board wishes to ask all referees to be very careful when handling matches as we head into the homestretch of the league which is very crucial.”

Meanwhile, Gwambina FC manager Mrisho Selemani has also been banned from all football activities for the next two months and fined Tsh300, 000 for hurling insults at the fourth official while heading into the dressing room during their 1-0 defeat against JKT Tanzania on May 14.

In another punishment, Azam FC goalkeeper coach Iddy Abubakar, kit manager Yusuph Nzawila, and the team’s security officer Edward Msimbe have also been banned from all football activities for the next two months and fined Tsh300, 000 each for their abusive words aimed at the match referee of the match against KMC FC on May 15.