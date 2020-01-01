TPLB fines & warns Simba SC's Vandenbroeck as Yanga SC's Eymael is probed

The coaches have attracted the wrath of the body running the Tanzanian top flight following what is alleged as unsporting behaviour

The Board (TPLB) has fined and warned Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck for his unsporting conduct during previous matches.

One of the actions which led to Vandenbroeck receiving the warning was his move not to allow the match officials into their dressing room before the game against Coastal Union.

He has been fined for not showing up at the press conference after another match against Polisi Tanzania.

On both occasions, Simba won after defeating Union 2-0 before dispatching Polisi Tanzania 2-1 on February 1 and 4, respectively.

“Simba coach [Sven] Vandenbroeck has been warned following his actions of not allowing the Match Commissioner and officials into the dressing room before the match against Coastal Union on February 1,” read a statement on Tanzania Football Federation Facebook page.

“Vandenbroeck has also been fined Tsh500, 000 for failing to turn up for a post-match press conference after the Simba vs Polisi Tanzania match on February 4.”

The TPLB has also ordered some other team officials to be investigated further for their open criticism of referees.

“A number of team officials have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee following their comments criticising the match officials either on online platforms or in the mainstream media outlets,” the statement added.

“The coaches who have been put under probe for such acts include Namungo FC's Thierry Hitimana after their match against Simba SC, Luc Eymael of Yanga SC after the match against Lipuli FC.

“Others are media liaison officers Haji Manara and Antonio Nugaz for Simba and Yanga respectively.”

Vodacom Premier League (VPL) side Polisi Tanzania have been ordered to pay a fine running into millions following their decision to enter the pitch from the wrong gates earlier this month.

“Polisi Tanzania have been fined Tsh1.5 million for not using the official gate as they entered the pitch before the match against Simba SC on February 4. Polisi Tanzania have been fined in accordance with Article 14(14) of the Premier League Match Procedures Act,” the TPLB added.

Finally, Azam FC skipper Agrey Moris will have to pay an individual fine after he failed to address the media following their match against Tanzania Prisons on February 5.

“Azam FC captain [Agrey] Moris has been fined Tsh200, 000 for failing to attend the post-match press conference after the 1-1 draw encounter between Azam and Tanzania Prisons in Dar es Salaam,” the statement concluded.