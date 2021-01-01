TPLB fines table-toppers Yanga SC, Polisi Tanzania and Mwadui FC

The league managers have imposed fines on top clubs in the top-flight following various offences committed in matches

The Tanzania Premier League Board has imposed fines on top clubs in the Mainland Premier League, including table-toppers Yanga SC.

According to a statement from the TPLB and obtained by Goal, the Jangwani giants are the most affected by the sanctions, as they have been fined a total of Tsh1million owing to two different offences.

In the first offence, Yanga have been fined Tsh500,000 by the board after their fans were seen sprinkling water in front of the team bus carrying Tanzania Prison players ahead of their league match at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

During the incident, the fans moved in front of the Prison bus and were seen sprinkling as a sign of scaring the team with black magic, and the board now says they have fined Yanga as per Rule 45(1) of the rules and regulations governing the sport in Tanzania.

Yanga’s second infraction has seen them handed another fine of Tsh500,000 after their fans allegedly attacked match officials at the end of their league match against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

During the incident, the fans who felt the match officials had denied their team a penalty, pelted stones and bottles onto the pitch aimed at the match referee in the match held on February 13.

Apart from Yanga, other teams that have faced the wrath of the TPLB include Polisi Tanzania, who have been fined Tsh500,000 after one of their officials, Rashidi Muninga, attacked Polisi Tanzania players during their league match on December 22, 2020, against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

The same match has also seen Polisi Tanzania official Twahil Njoki banned from attending matches for the next four months and also fined Tsh300,000.

Njoki has been accused of leading other officials to stop the Kagera team bus from leaving the stadium after the match as they blocked the main gate to their exit.

Gwambina FC have been fined Tsh500,000 after their fans attacked match officials with bottles at the end of their match against Mbeya City on December 22, 2020, while Mbeya City have also been fined Tsh500,000 after their fans attacked the technical bench of Coastal Union during their 0-0 draw in Shinyanga.