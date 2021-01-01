TPLB fines Simba SC for violent fan conduct during Gwambina FC encounter

One player for the Msimbazi giants has also been banned for obstructing an official from carrying out his duties

The Tanzania Premier League Board has fined Simba SC Tsh500,000 for acts of violence witnessed during their Gwambina FC game on April 24.

The punishment comes at a time Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been in good form as they have picked up six wins since they shifted to focus to the domestic engagements.

“Simba have been fined Tsh500,000 for acts of violence exhibited by its supporters who threw empty bottles into the pitch. The actions saw the police swiftly act in order to restore sanity before the game was allowed to proceed thereafter,” the board’s statement seen by Goal read.

“The violent conducts occurred during the Gwambina game on April 24 at Gwambina Stadium in Mwanza. The fines have been meted on Simba based on the provisions of Premier League regulation number 45(1).”

Additionally, Ibrahim Ame has been banned and fined for his obstruction during the same game and will miss the Kariakoo Derby against Yanga SC, as well as the Coastal Union and Azam FC games.

“[Ibrahim] Ame of Simba has been banned from taking part in three games and a fine of Tsh500,000 for obstructing the assistant referee during the Gwambina game. Ame has been fined on provisions of article 39:5(5.6) of the Premier League player’s code of conduct," the statement added.

Meanwhile, referee Godfrey Msakila has been banned for three matches for his failure to take control of the game. Msakila has been punished based on the provisions of Premier League regulation number 40:5 (5.6).

Elsewhere, Simba’s head coach Gomes Didier Da Rosa has explained how they are preparing to take on their Caf Champions League quarter-final opponents.

“We are using internal games in order to prepare for the international games and if we do well then the players' morale will be high when that time comes,” Da Rosa told Mwanaspoti.

“You know quarter-final games are tough and require top-notch preparations and I have collected analysis from a friend in South Africa and Algeria in order to help me prepare the team.

“I have videos of three teams that I am likely to face and we have been looking at them from an expertly perspective. We have discovered a number of technical aspects from the teams and we are critically looking at them in order to use them as our own weapons against them.

“I am not worried at all and I believe we are going to do good and reach the semi-final."