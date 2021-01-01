TPLB confirms Tanzania Mainland League's resumption dates

Yanga SC lead the race for the title with 44 points coming from the 18 games played

The Board (TPLB) has set February 13 as the resumption date of top-flight football.

The Tanzanian top-tier was suspended early in the year, but the league managers have now come up with new dates for it to continue.

"TPLB has informed all teams taking part in the 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League that the top-tier will resume on February 13," read the statement obtained by Goal.

"The league was suspended to allow teams to take part in the Mapinduzi Cup that took place in Zanzibar as well as Chan that is going on in ."

Teams like Simba SC, who are the reigning champions, Namungo FC, Azam FC, Ruvu Shooting, KMC FC, Dodoma Jiji FC and Gwambina FC might start their games earlier.

"However, teams having matches in hand will be involved as soon as February 4, before matchday 19 kicks-off. The fixtures will be released soon," TPLB further clarified.

"We wish all the teams the best preparations and all the best in the remaining league matches."

Yanga SC top the standings with 44 points after playing 18 games. The 27-time champions have managed to win 13 games and drawn five and are currently the only unbeaten side this season.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are in second position on the table with nine points less. They have managed to collect 35 points from the 15 games they have played. The defending champions have won 11 games, drawn two and lost as many.

2014 champions Azam are third with 32 points from the 17 games they have played. The Ice-cream Makers have won nine games, five draws and three losses.

Meanwhile Yanga have come out to dismiss reports they have released two of their players Michael Sarpong and Carlos Carlinhos.

The two players have not enjoyed a good start with the Jangwani giants after they signed for the team at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

While Sarpong arrived from Rwanda, Carlinhos joined from Angola but they have all struggled to impress with Carlinhos the most affected as he missed a number of matches in the first round of the Mainland Premier League due to injury.

Carlinhos was recently named in Yanga’s squad for the Mapinduzi Cup and despite travelling with the team to Arusha, he was later asked to return to Dar es Salaam, with the club stating he had been given time off to rest his injury.