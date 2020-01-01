TPLB bans seven stadiums from hosting top-tier matches

The Board has further advised respective authorities to move fast and renovate the specified areas

The Board (TPLB) has banned the use of seven stadiums owing to their sub-standard nature.

The Board has been cracking the whip on bad pitches this season as it aims at providing better playing facilities for the players. Recent communication has seen several pitches suspended until they are renovated.

"TPLB has suspended [seven stadiums] from hosting any competitive matches owing to their poor maintenance as required by the law on the state of stadiums in the country," read a statement from the Board obtained by Goal.

"The stadiums that have been suspended are Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Njombe's Sabasaba Stadium, Ali Hassan Mwinyi stadium based in Tabora, Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Mbeya's Kipija Stadium.

"Other stadiums that have been locked out are Mtwara's Nangwanda Sijaona and Jamhuri which is based in Dodoma."

TPLB has communicated to respective managements to make their stadiums eligible to be used again in the near future.

"Renovations should be done on the playing surface, the technical bench area, and the dressing rooms.

"The TPLB Licensing Board will assess the stadiums once renovations are done to determine whether the suspension will be lifted."

Meanwhile, Yanga SC moved joint top of the league table after defeating Biashara Mara United by a solitary goal last weekend.

It was not an easy task for either side in the first 45 minutes. The hosts defended with zeal and tried to attack the 27-time champions through counter-attacks. However, they could not find a way past the defenders.

Cedric Kaze's charges came back stronger in the second half in their bid to get the opening goal. Their push for a goal paid dividends in the 68th minute when Ghanaian Sarpong, who joined the team at the beginning of the season from Rayon Sports of Rwanda, managed to find the back of the net.

A good cross from the right found the towering striker in a good area, and he rose highest to head the ball in.

It was the only goal the former champions needed to record their seventh successive win in the league.

Wananchi are now level with Azam FC, who are on 22 points, but with a superior goal difference. However, the Ice-cream Makers have played a game more. Simba are third on 16 points.