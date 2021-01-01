TP Mazembe, Al-Hilal to grace Simba SC’s new Super Cup tournament

The competition has been organised by the Tanzanian champions in order to help prepare themselves for continental games

Simba have launched an international tournament dubbed ‘Simba Super Cup’ as one way to prepare themselves for the Caf group stage duties.

and Al-Hilal have been invited to the tournament that will start next week in Dar es Salaam.

Having in mind who their Group A opponents are, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have invited and Al-Hilal who are AS Vita and El-Merreikh’s biggest domestic rivals respectively.

More teams

During the launch, Simba’s Chief Executive Officer Gonzalez Barbara confirmed the first game will be played on January 27 at 1700hrs at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The club’s spokesperson Haji Manara explained why they settled on the two clubs as their rivals for the tournament.

“This is a big thing and Simba have become the first club to organise a tournament that involves the biggest clubs in Africa,” Manara said during the launch. “No one does not know how big TP Mazembe are or Al-Hilal of Sudan.

“Simba will open the competition with a game against Al-Hilal and on Friday, Al-Hilal will face TP Mazembe. On Sunday, which will be the climax of the tournament, Simba will clash with TP Mazembe at 4:00 pm.

“The competition will be opened and closed by ceremonies as is the case with any other international competition. All the three clubs are champions in their countries and are regular members in the Caf Champions League.

“The tournament will help the players get match fitness in a very proper manner and that applies even to the other participants."

According to Manara, new players will be unveiled during the opening ceremony. Before the 2020/21 season started, the club unveiled their new players during Simba Day that was graced by Vital’ O of Burundi.

“We are going to unveil new players during this tournament; players who we have specifically signed for the Champions League and maybe for the local league,” he added.

“We will also unveil new members of the technical bench; the coach and the new two assistants but this will be done tomorrow [Saturday].

Article continues below

“We are calling upon the Tanzanians and especially Simba fans to make the tournament a success as we are bringing big teams together for the first time.

“We are expecting the coach and the players to use the competition as the best way to prepare for the Champions League.”

The participating teams will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.