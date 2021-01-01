Toure ends goal drought as Simon’s Nantes crumble to Nice

The French midfielder of Guinean descent scored for the first time in five months as the Yellow House bowed at home to the Eagles

Abdoulaye Toure ended his five-month goal drought as Nantes lost 2-1 at home to Nice in Sunday’s French top-flight encounter.

With the hosts losing 2-0 at home, the former France midfielder of Guinean origin pulled one goal back for the Yellow House for his second strike of the 2020-21 campaign.

Unbeaten in their last two French elite division games, Antoine Kombouare’s men welcomed Adrian Ursea’s side to La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau in dire need of all points at stake – which would boost their battle against relegation.

Nonetheless, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to Kasper Dolberg’s effort. The Danish forward scored from the penalty spot after Khephren Thuram-Ulien was upended in the penalty area by Toure.

Dolberg completed his brace in the 29th minute after goalkeeper Alban Lafont fumbled a shot from Thuram-Ulien.

Three minutes later, Toure pulled one goal back for the hosts in the goal-laden first half. He guided Moses Simon’s corner-kick past goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

In the second half, the hosts came out stronger – albeit, they were unable to get the much-needed equaliser owing to profligacy in front of goal. Ultimately, they were punished for that as Nice returned home with all three points.

Nigeria's Simon and Mali's Charles Traore were in action for Nantes from start to finish but Traore’s compatriot, Kalifa Coulibaly was introduced in the 68th minute.

For Ursea's team, Arsenal loanee of Cameroonian background William Saliba played all 90 minutes. Whereas, Algeria's trio of Teddy Boulhendi, Hicham Boudaoui and Youcef Atal were not included in the matchday squad.

Article continues below

Following this loss, Nantes remain in the 19th spot in the French elite division table having garnered 28 points from 31 fixtures played so far in the 2020-21 campaign. Nice are 10th with 42 points from the same number of outings.

Although Toure has featured for France at U16, U17, U18 and U20 levels, he remains eligible to represent African side Guinea at international level.

All things being equal, he could be available for Didier Six’s National Elephants when the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway in Cameroon.