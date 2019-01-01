Tottenham will not face Arsenal at White Hart Lane, club confirm

Spurs had hoped to have moved into their new stadium by the time of the Gunners visit on March 2, but the game will now take place at Wembley

Tottenham have confirmed that their North London derby against Arsenal on March 2 will not take place at their newly renovated White Hart Lane stadium as originally planned.

The club had hoped to have been moved into their new home, built on the site of their old ground in the N17 area of London, in time to welcome their great rivals.

Instead that game will now take place at Wembley, which has been Spurs’ home since leaving their old White Hart Lane stadium in 2017.

A statement on the club website said: “We can today report that remedial works on the safety systems in the new stadium are near completion and we shall then move forward to the final stages of testing the fire detection and alarm system and its integration with the other safety systems.

“The success of this testing is critical to our ability to obtain a safety certificate and open the stadium.

“We can confirm, therefore, that we shall play our Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday March 2 at 12.30pm at Wembley Stadium.”

Spurs had originally planned to use the national stadium for only a single season, with September’s home fixture against Liverpool having been penciled in as a provisional opening day for the new ground.

Instead, the project has been beset by delays, with the club reporting the testing of safety systems and procedures as having been the principal reason for the stadium becoming almost six months overdue.

The club were forced to play an EFL Cup fixture against Watford at MK Dons’ Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, more than 50 miles from White Hart Lane.

And boss Mauricio Pochettino even suggested last year that the confusion surrounding the stadium move had already cost the team trophies.

A statement from club chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “Once again, thank you all for bearing with us and for the great support we have received from so many different quarters. These next few weeks are pivotal."

Earlier in the season, the club received special dispensation from the FA and relevant local authorities to continue playing at Wembley for the rest of the season.

Spurs are yet to announce a new date for the stadium’s opening.