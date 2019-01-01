Tottenham vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs' title credentials will come under fresh examination from the Foxes at Wembley on Sunday

Tottenham will seek to maintain their quiet challenge for the Premier League when they host Leicester at Wembley on Sunday.



Mauricio Pochettino’s side can once again draw to within five points of leaders Liverpool if they overcome the Foxes, having won each of their last three Premier League matches.



But they will come up against an outfit that has specialised in upsetting the top teams this season, with Claude Puel having masterminded victories over Chelsea and Manchester City, not to mention a creditable draw at Anfield.

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Wanyama Forwards Llorente, Son

Tottenham welcomed back Harry Kane and Dele Alli to training this week, but it will still be several weeks before either of the duo are fit enough to play.



Ben Davies and Eric Dier are missing, the latter due to illness.



Confirmed Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.

Bench: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Foyth, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas.

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho

Marc Albrighton has failed to overcome a hamstring problem and needs surgery, with Claude Puel suggesting he could miss quite a period, while Daniel Amartey remains a long-term headache.

Youri Tielemans makes his debut, having signed from Monaco during the January transfer window, while star striker Jamie Vardy has dropped to the bench.

Confirmed Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Gray, Barnes, Ghezzal.

Bench: Ward, Morgan, Simpson, Choudhury, Ndidi, Okazaki, Vardy.

Match Preview

While all eyes seem to be cast towards Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, Tottenham are quietly confident that they can mount a challenge for the crown.

They have won 19 of their 25 league matches this season and after being eliminated from both domestic cups over the space of three days at the end of January, have bounced back with narrow wins over Watford and Newcastle.

A third home fixture in succession provides the opportunity to keep the pace with the leading sides, and though missing star men Harry Kane and Dele Alli, the squad remains upbeat over their chances.

“If people want to talk about Liverpool and Man City then it’s better for us. We can follow our way in,” Moussa Sissoko told The Telegraph.

“We will be like that. Under the radar, I like that - and try to win and see where we are. For me, I prefer that. It means we can just do our job. We will fight to the end and anything can happen.

“And, yes, I think we can win the league because we have a good team. There are 13 games to the end so there are a lot of points left. But each game will be massive and hopefully we can win every one of them.”

Spurs’ task is complicated by an impending Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, but for now their minds must be fully set towards Leicester, who have proven themselves more than capable of mixing with the best, despite an average league position.

The Foxes are winless in four but Claude Puel believes his side were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Manchester United last time out and has urged his players to show more confidence.

“We want to perform and we want to take points. I think, for example, against Liverpool, okay it was a draw, but perhaps we had chances to win the game,” he said.

“I hope we can perform, we can show our progress in our games to manage our game with the right way.

“For the moment, we lack something and perhaps we need to believe a little more in ourselves.”