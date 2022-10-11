Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Eintracht Frankfurt on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt clash for a second time in the 2022-23 Champions League on Wednesday. A goalless draw at Deutsche Bank Park last time out leaves both teams with four points each, two points behind group D leaders Sporting CP.

Returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since the 6-2 league win over Leicester City in mid-September, the hosts will be looking for another home win in the Champions League after beating Marseille in their campaign opener.

However, Antonio Conte's men were dealt a 2-0 away defeat against Sporting CP, who also claimed the scalp of the German outfit at their own home before Oliver Glasner's men responded with a 1-0 win at Marseille.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt date & kick-off time

Game:

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Date:

October 12, 2022

Kick-off:

3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 13)

Venue:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+. Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the United Kingdom (UK), BT Sport 3 is showing the game between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

CBS Sports

Paramount+

UK

BT Sport 3

BT Sport website/app

India

Sony Ten 3 SD/HD

SonyLIV

Tottenham squad & team news

Harry Kane was taken off after a knock to the ankle in Saturday's Brighton win, although Conte has ruled out concerns with regard to anything serious.

Dejan Kulusevski remains unavailable with a thigh injury he picked on international duty, while Ivan Perisic should return to the fold after starting on the bench over the weekend, with Ryan Sessegnon switching places.

Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty

Defenders

Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Doherty, Spence

Midfielders

Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kulusevski, White

Forwards

Son Heung-min, Gil, Moura, Kane, Richarlison, Karczewska

Eintracht Frankfurt squad and team news

Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani should return in attack, with the Japanese spared the 3-0 Bundesliga defeat against Bochum on Saturday, while Kolo Muani missed out due to a domestic suspension.

Others who were rested for the Champions League tie were Makoto Hasebe, Sebastian Rode and Ansgar Knauff. Moreover Frankfurt are boosted by the return of Mario Gotze, although likely only as a substitute as he did against Bochum.

Almamy Toure joins Aurelio Buta and Jerome Onguene in the treatment room.

Eintracht Frankfurt Possible XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Kamada, Lindstrom, Kolo Muani

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Trapp, Ramaj, Bignetti, Grahl

Defenders

Ndicka, Tuta, Onguene, Toure, Smolcic, Hasebe, Pellegrini, Lenz, Schroder, Buta

Midfielders

Chandler, Jakic, Sow, Ebimbe, Rode, Wenig, Loune, Kamada, Lindstrom, Gotze, Alidou, Knauff

Forwards

Kolo Muani, Borre, Alario

