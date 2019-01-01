Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With their chances of the title gone, Spurs will try to ensure they finish the season above Unai Emery's Gunners

play host to in a north London derby at Wembley on Saturday that will have lost just a little of its spice as Spurs’ title challenge has faltered over the course of the last week.

Successive losses against Burnley and Chelsea have left Mauricio Pochettino’s side nine points back from leaders Liverpool with just 10 matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looming only four points behind their great rivals, eager to regain their lost superiority over their neighbours and full of confidence after a thumping 5-1 win over injury hit Bournemouth in midweek.

The title may be off the cards, but local pride remains as important as ever.

Squads & Team

Dele Alli is still not ready to return for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

There are doubts over Eric Dier, who has been ill, and Jan Vertonghen.

Harry Kane has avoided a ban following a midweek clash with Cesar Azpilicueta.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Aurirer, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose ; Sissoko, Dier; Lucas, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Long-term injury problems Rod Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck continue to trouble head coach Unai Emery.

There are doubts over Stephan Lichtsteiner, Laurent Koscielny and Saed Kolasinac, but the latter two are expected to be available.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Aubameyang

& Match Odds

Match Preview

It’s been a painful couple of years for Arsenal. For so long the Gunners took finishing above Tottenham in the Premier League standings for granted, yet Mauricio Pochettino has successfully turned the tables on the Emirates club.

For the duration of the 2018-19 season, Spurs have been above their neighbours, but after back-to-back defeats they suddenly find themselves with their rivals looming in their rearview mirror only four points behind.

Now fending off the Gunners and securing third appears the best that Tottenham can hope for.

Even if Pochettino said he had publicly given up on winning the Premier League title before Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to , he would surely have been harbouring some belief of a miracle, yet defeat at Stamford Bridge has extinguished any flickering hopes of a remarkable recovery.

“After I said it was difficult, and tonight makes it impossible to fight Man City and . Only they can win the league - we must fight to win games and to be fair,” he said.

“The competition will put us in our place. It's a 10-month competition, not just three or four months. We are disappointed now.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, could barely be going into a huge week of fixtures in better shape.

They were formidable in midweek against Bournemouth, and even allowing for their opponents’ injury-hit squad, the manner in which they swept to a 5-1 victory was impressive.

“We worked with intensity and we imposed, little by little over the 90 minutes, our superiority,” Unai Emery said.

Article continues below

“It was a good performance and we can be proud of every player.”

And every player at his best is exactly what the Spaniard will need over the course of the next fortnight, which will extend the squad to its limits. After Spurs, a Premier League fixture against is sandwiched by matches against .

It was a delicate but decisive time in the campaign, and with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil apparently striking their best level, the Emirates side could not approach it in any better condition.